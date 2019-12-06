The Debate
Tom Hanks Wants Disney Movie About Bear, The Koala Rescue Dog

Hollywood News

Tom Hanks wants a Disney movie about Bear, the koala detection dog, who has been busy trying to rescue injured koalas from the Australian bushfire

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Hanks

The story of the koala detection dog that is rescuing koalas during the vicious Australian bushfires has now reached Tom Hanks. He is the newest fan of Bear, the koala detection dog, and was so moved by the amazing work that Bear was doing that Tom Hanks wants Disney to make a film about Bear and his noble koala rescue mission.

Abandoned puppy turns into a rescue dog

Bear, who was abandoned as a puppy because of his Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), has now found his calling rescuing injured and lost koalas trapped in the blazing Australian wildfires. Tom Hanks first got to know about Bear when he was reading tweets for the handle 'Twitter Movies' and immediately felt that Bear's story absolutely deserves a Disney movie.

Bear belongs to the International Fund for Animal Welfare Australia (IFAW). He is taken good care of by his handlers at the centre for Detection Dogs for Conservation. A dog has a sense of smell that is almost 10,000 times stronger than humans. The IFAW usually trains formerly-sheltered, highly-active dogs -- who may otherwise never be adopted -- to sniff out koalas. The dog's detection skills are usually used to find individual animals and to help conservationists maintain the ecosystem. But due to the violent bushfires in Australia, they are now used to find injured koalas that may have somehow survived the blaze.

Published:
