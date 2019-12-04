Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see Sidharth Shula and Asim Riaz getting into a heated argument. The argument is expected to happen in the middle of a captaincy task. Asim Riaz can also be seen tagging Sidharth Shukla as someone with double standards and miserable.

Sidharth Shukla 'dogal', 'ghatiya', and 'paltu' according to Asim Riaz

In the promo for the next episode of Indian television reality show, Bigg Boss 13, the two contestants with high fan following, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz can be seen getting into a heated argument with each other. In the video, the contestants can be seen as being given a captaincy task where they are expected to grab objects placed on a wooden shelf. The two men start pushing each other over the bags and also indulge in a verbal spat eventually. In the process, Asim tells Sidharth that he only talks and does not act according to his words. He went on to call Siddharth Shukla “paltu”, “ghatiya”, and “dogla”. Siddharth responded by saying “ekdum” to every adjective that was thrown at him. How the spat ends is yet to be seen. Have a look at the promo video for the next episode here.

In the promo posted, Bigg Boss can be seen asking the contestants who, according to them, should not be allowed to become a captain in next time. Most of the contestants vote for Sidharth Shukla. Rashami Desai says that a “gunda” should not be allowed to become a captain. The video also showcases Vishal and Sidharth Shukla getting into a verbal argument.

Sidharth Shukla gets a special power

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla gets special powers to nominate a certain set of people. He was asked to nominate people with proper reasoning. The nominated people will have to stay in the pool. Sidharth Shukla nominates Asim, Shefali, Himanshi, Rashami, and Paras. He was being called out for favouritism after this incident.

