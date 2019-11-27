Tom Hardy: A List Of The Best Characters Played By The Locke Actor

Tom Hardy has been part of several commercially successful films in the last few years and also received critical acclaim for his performances. He was also appointed as the Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Tom Hardy began his career with the 2001 war film Black Hawk Down. Here is a list of some of the best characters played by Tom Hardy.

Best characters portrayed by Tom Hardy

Warrior

Warrior was released in the year 2011. It is a sports-drama film that is co-written and directed by Gavin O’Connor. Tom Hardy played the role of Tommy Riordan Conlon. It revolves around the internal conflict between two brothers who together enter into a mixed martial arts competition. The film was a major success and earned $23.1 million worldwide. It featured Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison, and Frank Gillo in pivotal roles.

Legend

Legend is a 2015 biographical crime-drama film that is based on the life of Kray Brothers. The film is written and directed by Brian Helgeland. It deals with their rise and fall in London. Tom Hardy portrayed a double role of the twin brothers and was highly praised for his performance. Legend also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the year 2015 and was a major success.

The Revenant

The Revenant is a 2015 American survival-drama film that is co-written and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The film featured Leonardo Dicaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, and Domhnall Gleeson in leading roles. The film received 12 nominations at the Academy Awards. Tom Hardy played the role of John Fitzgerald and was appreciated for his performance. It is still considered one of his best performances.

Inception

Inception is a 2010 science-fiction film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, and Ellen Page. Tom Hardy played the role of Eames, who is a sharp-tongued associate of Cobb, played by Leonardo Dicaprio. Inception is considered to be one of the best films in Tom Hardy's career. The film received great appreciation for its storyline and direction. It crossed the $800 million mark worldwide and was also one of the highest-grossing films in the year 2010. Inception went on to win four Academy Awards.

