Tom Hardy Accidentally Shares A Selfie From The First Day Of Venom 2 Shoot; Deletes Later

Tom Hardy is amongst the most celebrated actors of Hollywood. After the big release of the anti-hero franchise Venom, fans have been waiting for the big release of its sequel. While the netizens were losing their patience waiting for the movie's sequel, Tom Hardy treated them with an accidental leak of a selfie from the movie set on his social media account.

Tom Hardy loves to share his important life events with his fans and followers on social media. While doing the same, the actor posted a few pictures on Instagram making everyone excited. However, before many people could see the leaks, he deleted them from his account. The photos were simple and harmless but leaks are leaks and makers cannot afford them.

Tom Hardy's Instagram leak for Venom 2

The black and white selfie picture of Tom sitting gave fans a little glimpse of his look in the movie. The post was captioned smartly as "W3'R'V3NOM2 day one", which clearly means that the shoot has begun and it is wonderful.

The first Venom film ended with a jaw-dropping post-credit scene of Woody Harrelson. Woody is seen teasing the fans with the iconic comic book villain Carnage in the scene while also saying "There will be a Carnage". The first movie of Sony/Marvel production's movie series of the anti-hero grossed around $800 millions over the budget of $100million. The sequel superhero movie is expected to release in October 2020. However, according to many speculation and reports, there are high chances of the movie to be delayed until 2021.

