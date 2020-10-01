Tom Hardy's Fashion Statements That Prove He Follows 'James Bond' Style In Real Life

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is reportedly all set to reprise his role as James Bond in the next 007 movies, as actor Daniel Craig recently completed his 5-movie deal with No Time to Die 2. Here are a few times when the actor dressed up as James Bond at events and award shows. Read more details.

Tom Hardy’s three-piece tuxedo:

Tom Hardy wore this tuxedo at the 88th Annual Academy Awards, held at Dolby Theatre. The tuxedo is immaculately cut and has a shade of light jacquard pattern. The actor also wore a black bow tie, which compliments the colours of the tux and shirt well. The actor accessorised his look with a pair of black shades. Take a look at the picture:

A coloured contrast

Tom Hardy had donned this tuxedo at the Los Angeles premiere of Venom, which was held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. For the event, the actor had donned a navy blue-striped tuxedo, which was accessorised with a piece of jewellery on the chest. Going for a plain white shirt inside, Hardy had donned a maroon-green coloured tied, which added a bit of colour to the entire look. Take a look:

Simple grey tuxedo

This picture was clicked when Tom Hardy arrived at The Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards 2012 at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. Keeping his look extremely simple, Tom Hardy sported a grey tuxedo with a powdered print. Donning a white shirt within, the actor accessorised his look with a silver locket necklace. Tying his hair in a bun behind, Tom sported a dense beard for the event. Take a look:

Navy blue tuxedo

This picture was clicked when Tom Hardy arrived for the premiere of his much-acclaimed movie, Mad Max: Fury Road at the 68th Festival de Cannes. Here, Tom Hardy can be seen donning a navy blue tuxedo and shirt, which has white stripes at the collar. Take a look.

The last James Bond movie

The last James Bond movie was No Time to Die 2. Starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in the leading roles, No time To Die 2 follows the gripping tale of James Bond, who finds himself in the hot water, as this time the spy is on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with dangerous new technology. The film also stars actor Lea Seadoux in a prominent role.

Pictures courtesy: Shutterstock

