Tom Hardy's Net Worth Proves He Was Never 'afraid To Dream A Little Bigger'; See Details

Tom Hardy is one of the most popular actors in the Hollywood industry, having worked in it for over 20 years. The actor celebrates his 43rd birthday today and he has only gotten better with the choice of his films and performances. He enjoys huge popularity among the fans of Hollywood films and has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram. On the occasion of his birthday, here is information about his net worth as of 2020.

Tom Hardy’s net worth

According to Menshealth.com, Tom Hardy’s net worth is $30 million. This when converted to INR, is over Rs 220 crores. According to the reports in the media portal, the actor made $7 million for his character portrayal in the film Venom. This is over Rs 51 crores.

Another web portal, Success Story reveals that Tom Hardy has several luxury cars. His luxury cars include Audi R8, RS 5 and custom made Audi R8.

Tom Hardy early career details

Tom Hardy hails from Hammersmith, London. In 1998, he won The Big Breakfast’s Find Me a Supermodel competition when he was aged 21. In the year 2001, Black Hawk Down which was directed by Ridley Scott.

Tom Hardy in stage shows

Tom Hardy has worked in several stage shows and has received a lot of praise for his works. His debut stage show was in 2003, where he was seen in In Arabia We’d All Be Kings. Other than that, he has been seen in Blood, Festen and The Long Red Road among others.

Career in films

Tom Hardy went on to do movies like Star Trek: Nemesis, Dot The I, The Inheritance, Bronson and Rocknrolla. In 2010, he was worked in a Christopher Nolan film, Inception. The actor has also worked in films like This Means War, The Dark Knight Rises, Legend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Venom.

Awards and recognitions won by Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has won several awards as the best actor throughout his film career. The actor has won the best actor award for films like The Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road, Locke, Legend and Reverent.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Tom Hardy Shutterstock

