Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy Talk About Their Clashes On The Sets Of 'Mad Max Fury Road'

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were seen together in the 2015 release Mad Max Fury Road. The movie was a huge hit at the box office. The movie set in the post-apocalyptic world was directed by George Miller. The lead pair of the film Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy recently opened up about their feud that happened during the shooting of Mad Max Fury Road.

The actors said that the feuds that happened on the sets were fuelled by the challenging conditions in the Namibian desert and their inability to understand the vision of the director. In a media interaction, Charlize Theron revealed that she and Tom Hardy were functioning like their characters on the sets too. In a recent media interaction, Tom Hardy said that in the hindsight, he was over his head in many ways. Talking about the pressure about the film, he said that it was overwhelming for both of them at times.

Charlize Theron said that she did not have enough empathy to truly understand what Tom Hardy must have felt like to step into the shoes of Mel Gibson. She further added that because of their fear they were putting up walls to protect themselves instead of saying anything to each other. She added that they were functioning like their characters where everything weirdly was about survival.

The trailer of Mad Max Fury Road

Zoe Kravitz who played Toast the Knowing in Mad Max Fury Road said that Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron had their moments of frustration and anger which they used to take out on the director George Miller. She also said that it was Tom Hardy who especially did this. She further added that it was a bummer to see. Zoe Kravitz also made it clear that he cannot be blamed for his outbursts as a lot was being asked by him and Charlize Theron as actors. According to media reports, two sequels of Mad Max Fury Road are currently in the works with both Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy expected to reprise their roles.

