Tom Holland Describes Bond With Spider-Men Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield As 'Brotherhood'

Tom Holland, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up about his ‘brotherhood’ with the actors who took on the role of Spider-Man before him, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Maguire played Spider-Man from 2002 to 2004, while Garfield took on the role from 2012 to 2014 in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The actor recently spoke about his relationship with the duo and mentioned they were like a ‘brotherhood’.

Tom Holland opens up about his relationship with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

In a recent with Marvel, Tom Holland mentioned that he and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are 'like a brotherhood'. He also called Garfield a 'legend' and mentioned he was a 'lovely guy'. The actor had also earlier opened up about his relationship with the duo as he mentioned that the three actors share a WhatsApp group together. He mentioned that he surprisingly bumped into Tobey Maguire at a Japanese restaurant and got his contact number there, in an interview with BBC 1. It was after this encounter that he set up the group chat between the trio. Holland then hilariously went on to mention that he is the only one who has ever sent a message to the group. The 25-year-old actor also joked about how he would address them by saying he should call them the 'other Spider-Mans', while he on the other hand could be referred to as 'baby Spider-Man.'

Fans have been extremely excited about the film ever since its release and have also called it one of the best ones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They have also been awaiting an announcement now about the next film in the franchise and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige opened up about the same in an interview with The New York Times.

The actor also revealed that he was collaborating with Disney and Sony and was in talks about Spider-Man 4. He mentioned they were 'actively beginning to develop' and that he did not want the audience to go through 'separation trauma' as they did after the release of the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

