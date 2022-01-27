Tom Holland Hails Benedict Cumberbatch’s Convincing Stint As Villain In ‘Power Of The Dog’

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch are known to spread magic with their onscreen presence in films like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The two joined forces after they were paired against each other in Holland’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. After starring together in the film, the two had a reunion again on Wednesday during the online event for voting members of the Academy, SAG, PGA, and other industry guests. During the event, Holland in Cumberbatch’s honour discussed his turn in Jane Campion’s critically acclaimed The Power of the Dog.

The 25-year-old Holland quizzed Cumberbatch about the preparation, demands, and challenges of stepping into the shoes of Phil Burbank in the Netflix film. The actor also asked Cumberbatch about the film that casts him as a charismatic yet troubled rancher who torments his brother, played by Jesse Plemons, his surprise sister-in-law, Kirsten Dunst, and her young son, newcomer Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Tom Holland appreciates Benedict Cumberbatch’s acting in The Power of the Dog

Cumberbatch went method for the role and the results have been impressive: He’s currently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild and has snagged nearly two dozen critics group honours, more than any actor this season. Tom shared his personal experience and revealed that he came to watch the film from a “privileged standpoint” because he knows Cumberbatch so well. But before any questions were presented, Holland had kind words to get out of the way. “Congratulations pal, the movie is breathtaking.”

Sharing his views on the same, he told Cumberbatch “When I meet you at the beginning of the film, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the Benedict that I know. What on Earth is going on here?’ For the first time in knowing you, I really, like, hated you. I thought you were horrible and so, just, grotesque and awful. As the film progresses, what I loved about it was that it has these themes of toxic masculinity and gaslighting but it explores the problem rather than the problem just being present. Not that his actions are justified in any way, but you understand why he is the way he is.” The pair then did a deep dive into a conversation about toxic masculinity, repressed sexuality, the root cause of Phil’s behaviour, Holland’s interpretation of the story, and the performances delivered by Cumberbatch’s castmates

Image: AP