Tom Holland Reveals Plane Sequence In 'Uncharted' Was The Hardest Action Scene Ever Made

As the fans were delighted to watch Tom Holland in the recently released movie, Spider-man No Way Home, they are eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, Uncharted which is set to release on 11 February 2022. The actor recently talked about one of the hardest scenes from the film and revealed how he was shooting sequences in the film that were far bigger than he'd done before.

Uncharted is the upcoming American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer based on the video game series of the same name. many other filmmakers namely David O. Russell, Dan Trachtenberg, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Travis Knight and others were initially signed to direct the film.

Tom Holland talks about the hardest action sequence of the film ever made

The official Twitter handle of the movie, Uncharted recently unveiled a video clip in which the actor. Tom Holland was seen explaining the struggles he went through while performing the hardest action sequence in the film. While speaking about the stunt scene in the film, he mentioned that they were far bigger than anything he'd ever done and revealed that the sequence where they were flying out the back of the plane on the boxes were shot for five weeks. He further revealed that at times he would be 100 feet in the air attached to a spinning box and would hang on until it would throw him off.

"With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I've done before. The sequence when we're flying out the back of the plane on the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks. Almost every day, at times, I'd be like 100 feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off," he stated.

Go behind-the-stunts with @TomHolland1996 on the hardest action sequence he's ever made. #UnchartedMovie exclusively in movie theaters February 18.

Furthermore, Tom Holland also revealed how it was scary for him but added that the level of fear just made the scene look more authentic. He then exclaimed that it was the hardest action sequence ever made. he said, "And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. It's the hardest action sequence I've ever made."

Image: Uncharted Official Poster