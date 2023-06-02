Tom Holland Responds With ‘sexiest Picture’ As Zendaya, Fans Extend Birthday Wishes

Tom Holland celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday (May 1). Wishes poured in for the actor from across the world from his fans and well-wishers. Holland took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans for the warm gesture.

The Marvel star also attached the “sexiest picture” of himself with the thank you note. In the image, he can be seen in swimwear, along with a vest, helmet and goggles, and holding water shoes in his hand. Holland's post caption read, "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive."

Holland's girlfriend and Spiderman co-star Zendaya reacted to his post with a heart-eyes emoji. The Euphoria star also shared a couple of pictures of Tom on her Instagram stories. One of the photos shows Holland submerged in water, making a finger heart. In the second image, the actor is seen dressed in a black T-shirt and matching shorts. He is holding a surfboard and standing in front of the water. Zendaya added a heart-eyed emoji to this picture as well.

More about Tom Holland-Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya fell in love while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Soon, they began dating. The couple made their relationship official when Tom addressed Zendaya as "My MJ" in September 2021. The couple is going strong but keeping their relationship shielded from the public eye. They avoid speaking about each other, but their mutual romantic gestures bear testament to their bond.

On the work front, Tom is all set to appear in Crowded Room. The series stars Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott, and Henry Eikenberry. It will air on June 9. He will also be seen in Beneath a Scarlet Sky, as well as a yet-to-be-titled biopic of Fred Astaire. As for Zendaya, she is busy with Euphoria season 3. She also has Dune: Part Two in her kitty, where she will be seen with Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others.