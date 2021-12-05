Ahead of the release of one of the highly-anticipated films, Spider-Man No Way Home. the movie star, Tom Holland shared a funny instance from the set that will leave everyone in splits. In a recent appearance at a talk show, the actor revealed how he used to drink coffee while he had his Spider-man costume on.

Spider-man No Way Home is the upcoming American superhero film by Marvel. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland reveals he drank coffee through Spider-man's eyes

As Tom Holland recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, he spoke about the struggles he faced while wearing the Spider-man costume on the sets and revealed how he's been able to stay cool. He further explained that there were batteries in the back of the helmet while there were fans in the eyes that supposedly cooled him down. he then mentioned how the costume helmet's only access point was the eyes which were removable and added how he could run a tube through the eye sockets to allow himself to drink coffee without removing the costume.

He revealed, "[With the suit on, I can eat] some things.… Essentially they put - so the eyes pop out… And there used to be these fans. I remember them bragging about they added in these fans that you could click and it would supposedly cool me down. They worked once. I have these hot batteries in my helmet that I put my head-on. But there’s a hole underneath the eye socket where we used to be able to feed a tube down and I could drink without taking the suit off because it… takes a lot of time."

Spider-man No Way Home cast

Apart from Tom Holland in the lead role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, his girlfriend Zendaya is essaying the role of MJ. Other cast members of the movie will include Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus and many more. Spider-man No Way Home release date has been set for 17 December 2021, as a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013/@spidermanmovie