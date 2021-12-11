Tom Holland Reveals Throwing Up While Inside Spider-Man Suit Is 'quite A Legitimate Fear'

Actor Tom Holland, who is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up about how throwing up while in his suit is 'quite a legitimate fear' he has. This comes after his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Zendaya appeared on The Graham Norton Show and mentioned that she had a 'genuine concern' about how the actor would throw up if he ever got sick in the Spider-Man suit. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor expanded on Zendaya's concerns and mentioned he would 'effectively drown' if he ever threw up in his suit.

Tom Holland reveals throwing up in his Spider-Man suit is a 'legitimate fear' of his

The actor mentioned that he did fear having to throw up while in his suit on set and stated he would 'effectively drown' if he ever did. He also recalled a time from the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming when he was trapped under a huge piece of concrete and he had to lift it off his body. He mentioned that there were water droplets falling on the back of his head. He mentioned that this caused water to accumulate in his mask and he was essentially 'waterboarding' himself. After he narrated the incident, he mentioned that that was exactly the kind of thing Zendaya was worried about.

On The Graham Norton Show Zendaya opened up about her concerns since the Spider-Man suit is one piece. She also admitted that she was stressed out by the situation as she said, "I've said this publicly before because I really think we should do something about this. I actually really think that this should, like, all of us should band together, we need to tell somebody. Because he can like, you know, listen, it's one piece, so there's a helmet and there are all these things that go underneath it, and I always have this fear that if he's like working really hard, or something's happening, that he had to, like, throw up per-say. What-How?! How is he going to get it out? This is a genuine concern, right? So I honestly- sometimes when I look at him, I'm like I get a little scared if you like, I don't know, I don't know. It just stresses me out." Holland also opens up about the difficulties that come with working with the suit and mentioned he drinks liquids through the eyes of the suit.

