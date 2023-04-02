Zendaya Ends Rift Rumours With Stylist Law Roach, Duo Shares Sweet Moments At NMACC

Zendaya attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre NMACC opening in Mumbai. After announcing his retirement in mid-March, celebrity stylist Law Roach also attended the event with his former client, Zendaya. Their interaction at the gala also put to rest the rumours of a rift between them. After posing together on the red carpet, they also saw the exhibit, with Tom Holland also joining the.

Law Roach and Zendaya at NMACC

On April 1, Zendaya attended the NMACC opening in Mumbai along with Tom Holland and several other international stars. Videos from inside the event showed Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoying a conversation with former stylist Law Roach. Both Zendaya and Law Roach wore outfits designed by Rahul Mishra. They also posed together on the red carpet.

Amid rumours of a tiff, Law Roach also shared a photo with Zendaya. In a video, Zendaya fixed Law Roach's necklace.

Zendaya, Tom Holland, Law Roach & Darnell Appling at the NMACC Gala. pic.twitter.com/P1nLY7AXgb — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 1, 2023

Law Roach announces retirement

In mid-March, celebrity stylist and image architect, Law Roach took to his social media to share a cryptic post. In the post captioned, “You win….I’m out." It seemed as if the stylist announced his retirement. Before this, a video went viral in which Law Roach and Zendaya’s awkward encounter was captured during Paris Fashion Week. This gave rise to rumours about their alleged tiff. However, the duo’s appearance at the NMACC launch gala cleared the air and makes a statement that all is well between the stylist and Zendaya.



Law Roach on friendship with Zendaya

Earlier in an interview with The Cut, Roach spoke about working with Zendaya. He mentioned that she was one of his first major clients and at the time, no one wanted to work with Zendaya or him. Talking about this, the former celebrity stylist said, “Well, I think I was able to do it my own way, and I also had someone that we had made a promise to each other that we would do everything in our power to elevate each other, and that’s Zendaya.” He also mentioned that the two of them “pinkie swore” to always work with each other and lift each other up.