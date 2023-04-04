Tom Holland, Twitter User, Breathes Sigh Of Relief As Spiderman Namesake Leaves India

A Twitter user named Tom Holland recently reacted to the Spider-Man actor Tom Holland leaving India. Tom Holland, the actor, was recently in India alongside his actor-girlfriend Zendaya to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala. He was photographed alongside Zendaya and enjoyed a healthy dose of attention.

The Twitter user made a post about Tom Holland and Zendaya leaving India after their NMACC gala appearance. After he was tagged in the same tweet, the Twitter user reposted the tweet and responded by saying, “Phew.” Several fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor ended up getting confused. It's not rare for people with the same name to get confused with an actor on Twitter, and this seems to be the case with the user.

Several Twitter users even reacted to the tweet thinking that it is, in fact, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) actor. Others ended up ridiculing the situation the Twitter user was in. Several fans of Tom Holland made memes at the expense of the Twitter user. Check some of them out below:

😂 you know lots of people would just accept the fact that they are Tom Holland if they were in your situation — Stuti (@StutiNMishra) April 3, 2023

Fixed it. A picture of real Tom Holland and real Shahrukh Khan.👍 pic.twitter.com/jVewMQZIqA — 🇮🇳 (@saketjaiswal_sj) April 3, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s NMACC appearance

The Cherry actor appeared with the Euphoria star on the second night of the NMACC inauguration. While Tom Holland appeared at the event in a black suit, Zendaya showed up at the event in a dark blue and gold saree. After their appearance, Tom Holland took to Instagram and posed pictures of himself at the event. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”



Tom Holland and Zendaya in the MCU

Zendaya and Tom Holland have appeared in several MCU projects together. While Tom Holland made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, Zendaya made her first appearance in the MCU through Spider-Man: Homecoming. They also appeared together in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Zendaya is slated to appear in Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet, Tom Holland will appear next in Apple TV’s The Crowded Room, which is an anthology series.