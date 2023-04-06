Tom Holland, Zendaya Earn Praise For Non-starry India Stay

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were in Mumbai last week to attend the NMACC gala. After they flew out of the city, Blue Bay Marine shared a video of the stars enjoying their day on the yacht and revealed how humble they were during their trip. Earlier, the Hollywood stars' photos from the cruise had gone viral on social media.

In a clip, Tom could be seen sporting a white T-shirt with jeans while Zendaya looked pretty in a red summer dress. The Hollywood stars were spotted getting onto the yacht without any assistance. They even gave a warm smile to the people hosting them at the yacht.

Blue Bay Marine, who provide luxury yachts and arranged Tomdaya's trip, captioned the post, "It was a star studded afternoon on our yacht. @gautamb26 & @meherzad, co-owners of Blue Bay Marine, welcomed two of the most talented & kind actors of Hollywood, @zendaya & @tomholland2013. Have no words to describe how humble they were. As you can see there was no massive entourage or starry tantrums. Simply amazing! A huge THANK YOU to the Ambani Family & @nmacc.india for bringing the Best of India and the World (sic)."

Check out the post below:

Tom and Zendaya expressing gratitude

Tom Holland penned a sweet note for the Ambani family after his India visit and wrote, "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget (sic)."

Meanwhile, Zendaya shared a series of pictures of her NMACC look in a saree with the caption, "I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again."

Tom Holland and Zendaya were in Mumbai for three days and attended the NMACC gala on Saturday. After visiting Nita Ambani's cultural event, they left Mumbai on Sunday.