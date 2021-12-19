Tom Holland’s Surprise Appearances At ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Show Called Off

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland, who was scheduled to swing by a few theatres for the opening shows of his most recent release will no longer be making an appearance for his fans. The actor and other special guests from the film were meant to surprise fans at screenings in Los Angeles. However, the plan has now been cancelled after the COVID surge and rising cases of the Omicron variant.

Tom Holland and other Spider-Man: No Way Home to cancel plans of surprising fans in theatres

According to reports by Variety, Tom Holland and other actors from the film will no longer be surprising their fans in theatres owing to the COVID surge and possible issues with crowd control. With the COVID and Omicron cases rising globally, the Hollywood film fraternity is taking several precautions. The publication reported that a top agent at a major talent agency, who attended the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere and also attended Holland’s after-party tested positive for the virus.

The comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live will also film its upcoming episode without a live audience owing to the COVID strain and the Omicron variant. Only a limited number of cast and crew will be allowed on set and Paul Rudd is et to host the episode. The show issued a statement about the same and mentioned they will 'continue to follow' government guidelines. They wrote, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol."

More on Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home

The film began to soar at the box office even before its release as fans rushed to buy tickets when advance bookings for the same kickstarted. Several ticket booking sites crashed due to the traffic as fans rushed to get their ticket as soon as possible. The film earned a whopping $121.5 Million at its opening weekend collection and surpassed $302.9 Million since its release across the world.

Image: Twitter/@woofsdrm, Instagram/@tomholland2013