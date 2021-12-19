'Spider-Man No Way Home' Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's Film Soars On Weekend

Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Marvel movie, Spider-Man No Way Home has been garnering love and compliments from fans all over the world. As the movie has been doing rounds among the audience for the amazing performance of the cast members, thrilling action sequences and engaging musical score, the opening weekend collection of the film is a whopping number. Take a look at how much the movie has collected this opening weekend.

Spider-Man No Way Home Weekend Collection

Featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and others in significant roles, the movie has set the box office ablaze with the opening weekend collection of $121.5 million at the international box office. On the other hand, the global collection of the film has crossed the three-century mark with $302.9 Million and is expected to hit the $500m mark in the coming days.

According to Deadline, the movie has garnered huge openings in other parts of the world namely the UK ($24.9M), Mexico ($20M), Korea ($12.2M), Australia ($10.4M), Brazil ($9.6M), France ($9.2M), Russia ($9.1M), India ($8.9M), Italy ($7M) and Germany ($5.7M). In India, the film broke all box office records on Day 1 of its release and collected around Rs 16-17 crore.

How to watch Spiderman No Way Home?

It will be a huge disappointment for the fans to learn that Spider-man No Way Home is not available on Disney+ or any other online streaming platform. The movie is currently available to watch only in the theatres as per Sony's 2021 release strategy. You can book tickets in nearby theatres to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, its earlier parts are available for streaming on OTT platforms.

Spider-Man No Way Home cast

Directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the popular cast of the movie includes prominent actors namely Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, among others.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie