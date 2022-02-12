Tom Holland's Uncharted Co-star Tati Gabrielle Reveals Her School Connection With Zendaya

Tom Holland's Uncharted co-star, Tati Gabrielle, who made her feature debut with the film, recently opened up about her past connection with the actor's beau, Zendaya and revealed how they go way back. She even talked about her experience working with Tom Holland in the film.

Tati Gabrielle has been a part of a variety of tv shows namely K.C. Undercover, The 100, The Thundermans, Freakish, The Owl House, You, among others. She was best known for her performance in the series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Tati Gabrielle reveals she was in school with Zendaya

According to an interview with Glamour, Tati Gabrielle talked about her experience appearing on the big screen for the first time and revealed how it was nerve-wracking. She even complimented the Spider-man No Way Home actor and stated that she was lucky to have the 'sweetest' costar in him. She also referred to him as silly, goofy and funny. "He's very silly, very goofy, very funny," she said.

Furthermore, she opened up about how she grew up with Zendaya and even went to the same school with her. She even recalled how Tom Holland was once texting Zendaya on the sets and how Zendaya secretly texted her later. "I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together. Tom was texting her while we were filming and then she texts me — it was like, 'Hey, he says you're doing super-awesome! Sending love!' " she added.

More about Uncharted

The 2022 American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer is based on a video game series of the same name. The movie featured numerous talented actors namely Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Rudy Pankow as Sam Drake, among others. Additionally, Pilou Asbæk and YouTube personality ElrubiusOMG, Nolan North and others also appeared in pivotal roles. The movie premiered in Barcelona, Spain on 7 February 2022 and was theatrically released on February 11 in the United Kingdom, and on February 18 in the United States. It received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Image: Instagram/@tatigabrielle