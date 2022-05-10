Tony Awards 2022 Nominations: 'A Strange Loop' Musical Leads With 11 Nods; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@strangeloopbway
Ahead of the much-awaited Tony Awards 2022, the nominees have recently been announced depicting A Strange Loop musical bagging the maximum nominations followed by pop-musical MJ and Paradise Square. On the other hand, The Lehman Trilogy has managed to earn eight nods while becoming the play with the most earned Tony awards.
The nominees were announced on 9 May 2022, on the Tony Award’s YouTube handle, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. The ceremony will air live in all U.S. time zones for the first time, beginning at 5 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also stream live on Paramount+. The event will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 12.
"Clyde's," Lynn Nottage
"Hangmen," Martin McDonagh
"The Lehman Trilogy," Stefano Massini and Ben Power
"The Minutes," Tracy Letts
"Skeleton Crew," Dominique Morrisseau
"Girl From the North Country"
"MJ"
"Mr. Saturday Night"
"Paradise Square"
"SIX: The Musical"
"A Strange Loop"
"American Buffalo"
"for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
"How I Learned to Drive"
"Take Me Out"
"Trouble in Mind"
"Caroline, or Change"
"Company"
"The Music Man"
"Girl From The North Country," Conor McPherson
"MJ," Lynn Nottage
"Mr. Saturday Night," Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
"Paradise Square," Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
"A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson
"Flying Over Sunset"
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Michael Korie
"Mr. Saturday Night"
Music: Jason Robert Brown
Lyrics: Amanda Green
"Paradise Square"
Music: Jason Howland
Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
"SIX: The Musical"
Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
"A Strange Loop"
Music and Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Adam Godley, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Adrian Lester, "The Lehman Trilogy"
David Morse, "How I Learned to Drive"
Sam Rockwell, "American Buffalo"
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Lackawanna Blues"
David Threlfall, "Hangmen"
Gabby Beans, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
LaChanze, "Trouble in Mind"
Ruth Negga, "Macbeth"
Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."
Mary-Louise Parker, "How I Learned to Drive"
Billy Crystal, "Mr. Saturday Night"
Myles Frost, "MJ"
Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man"
Rob McClure, "Mrs. Doubtfire"
Jaquel Spivey, "A Strange Loop"
Sharon D Clarke, "Caroline, or Change"
Carmen Cusack, "Flying Over Sunset"
Sutton Foster, "The Music Man"
Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"
Mare Winningham, "Girl From The North Country"
Alfie Allen, "Hangmen"
Chuck Cooper, "Trouble in Mind"
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"
Ron Cephas Jones, "Clyde's"
Michael Oberholtzer, "Take Me Out"
Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"
Uzo Aduba, "Clyde's"
Rachel Dratch, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"
Kenita R. Miller, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"
Julie White, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"
Kara Young, "Clyde's"
Matt Doyle, "Company"
Sidney DuPont, "Paradise Square"
Jared Grimes, "Funny Girl"
John-Andrew Morrison, "A Strange Loop"
A.J. Shively, "Paradise Square"
Jeannette Bayardelle, "Girl From The North Country"
Shoshana Bean, "Mr. Saturday Night"
Jayne Houdyshell, "The Music Man"
L Morgan Lee, "A Strange Loop"
Patti LuPone, "Company"
Jennifer Simard, "Company"
Beowulf Boritt, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, "Skeleton Crew"
Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Anna Fleischle, "Hangmen"
Scott Pask, "American Buffalo"
Adam Rigg, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, "Flying Over Sunset"
Bunny Christie, "Company"
Arnulfo Maldonado, "A Strange Loop"
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, "MJ"
Allen Moyer, "Paradise Square"
Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Sarafina Bush, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
Emilio Sosa, "Trouble in Mind"
Jane Greenwood, "Neil Simon's Plaza Suite"
Jennifer Moeller, "Clyde's"
Fly Davis, "Caroline, or Change"
Toni-Leslie James, "Paradise Square"
William Ivey Long, "Diana, The Musical"
Santo Loquasto, "The Music Man"
Gabriella Slade, "SIX: The Musical"
Paul Tazewell, "MJ"
Joshua Carr, "Hangmen"
Jiyoun Chang, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Jane Cox, "Macbeth"
Yi Zhao, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Neil Austin, "Company"
Tim Deiling, "SIX: The Musical"
Donald Holder, "Paradise Square"
Natasha Katz, "MJ"
Bradley King, "Flying Over Sunset"
Jen Schriever, "A Strange Loop"
Justin Ellington, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."
Palmer Hefferan, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Mikaal Sulaiman, "Macbeth"
Simon Baker, "Girl From The North Country"
Paul Gatehouse, "SIX: The Musical"
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Company"
Drew Levy, "A Strange Loop"
Gareth Owen, "MJ"
Lileana Blain-Cruz, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Neil Pepe, "American Buffalo"
Les Waters, "Dana H."
Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"
Marianne Elliott, "Company"
Conor McPherson, "Girl From The North Country"
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, "SIX: The Musical"
Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"
Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"
Warren Carlyle, "The Music Man"
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, "SIX: The Musical"
Bill T. Jones, "Paradise Square"
Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"
David Cullen, "Company"
Tom Curran, "SIX: The Musical"
Simon Hale, "Girl From The North Country"
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, "MJ"
Charlie Rosen, "A Strange Loop"
