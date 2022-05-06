Ariana DeBose To Turn Host For Tony Awards 2022; Read All You Need To Know About Big Night

Ahead of the much-awaited 75th annual Tony Awards, while the fans await the exciting updates about the event, it was recently revealed that a notable American singer-actor and an Oscar awardee will be hosting the show this year. It was earlier announced that the dates of the release of nominations have been pushed, which was originally scheduled to take place on 3 May 2022. On the other hand, the organisers of the event even introduced a new policy based on how it will handle potential violence during the live show weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Who will be hosting Tony Awards 2022?

Ariana DeBose, who recently bagged the Academy Award for her performance in the American musical drama film, West Side Story, has been roped in to host the upcoming Tony Awards this year. the artist took to her official Instagram handle and announced the same, adding details about the launch date and time of the event. In the caption, she stated, "Academy Award-winner and Tony Award nominee @arianadebose hosts the 75th Annual #TonyAwards on June 12! Watch LIVE from coast-to-coast at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT." (sic)

On the other hand, as a new policy was recently announced, Tony Awards organisers issued a letter regarding the same that read, “The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.” The show’s new protocol was included among several other standard policies addressing a range of ceremony and gala-related topics, including dress code, seating, and vaccination requirements for the New York event. No additional comment beyond the policy was given in the letter.

Furthermore, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and American Theater Wing president, and CEO Heather Hitchens opened up about the same and mentioned how they wanted to ensure voters have more time to see eligible shows before they vote on the nominations while shedding light on the struggles and delays caused by the pandemic.

Tony Awards new nominations date and time

The nominees will be announced on 9 May 2022, on the Tony Award’s YouTube handle, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. The ceremony will air live in all U.S. time zones for the first time, beginning at 5 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also stream live on Paramount+. The event will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 12.

Image: Instagram/@arianadebose