Tony Awards 2022 Nominations Date Postponed? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Ahead of the much-awaited 75th Tony Awards 2022, it was recently announced that the dates of the release of nominations have been pushed which was originally scheduled to take place on 3 May 2022.

Earlier, the organisers of the event introduced a new policy based on how it will handle potential violence during the live show weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Tony Awards 2022 Nominations Date Pushed

According to Variety, it was revealed that The 75th Annual Tony Awards were extending the eligibility period of the season and pushing back the nominations announcement date. Earlier, the announcement of the 2022 Tony nominees was scheduled to take place on May 3 but they have now been pushed to May 9. On the other hand, the eligibility period which was originally scheduled to end on April 28, will now be until May 4. Furthermore, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, American Theater Wing president, and CEO opened up about the same and mentioned how they wanted to ensure voters have more time to see eligible shows before they vote on the nominations while shedding light on the struggles and delays caused by the pandemic.

The statement read, “Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements. Therefore, the Tony Nominations will now take place on Monday, May 9.”

Tony awards new nominations date and time

The nominees will be announced on 9 May 2022, on the Tony Award’s YouTube handle, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. The ceremony will air live in all U.S. time zones for the first time, beginning at 5 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also stream live on Paramount+. The event will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 12.

Image: AP