Top 4 Ryan Reynolds Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Ryan Reynolds is widely popular for his jacked body as well as his impeccable sense of humour. The actor has worked in movies from several genres throughout his career. Ryan Reynolds, with a mix of his humour in action movies, makes his films even more compelling. Let’s take a look at some of the best action movies starring Ryan Reynolds. Here is a list of the best Ryan Reynolds movies that you must check out:

6 underground

6 Underground revolves around six individuals from all around the globe, who have been chosen what they are best at - to do something vile yet good at the same time. These individuals are recruited in order to eradicate extremely evil people from the world. The movie is available on Netflix to stream and is brought by the popular director Michael Bay.

Deadpool

Deadpool was one of the most anticipated movies since the time it was announced to the time when it got released. The movie adaptation of the Marvel Comics is apt and fans believe that no one could have done it better than Ryan. Ryan’s dark humour along with some high-octane action sequences are the highlight of the movie.

Deadpool 2

This sequel to the Deadpool movie was one of the most awaited flicks of 2018. Right after Avengers Infinity War, Deadpool 2 came around and it was well-received by the audience. The introduction of new characters like Rusty collins, Cable, Domino and Juggernaut excited the fans. The film grossed over 750 million dollars worldwide.

Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman's Bodyguard had an enormous casting from Samuel L Jackson to Salma Hayek. The movie revolves around Michael Bryce, a protection agent who is tasked with protecting Darius Kincaid. Darius is one of the world's most famous assassins. The two have to set aside their differences and work for mutual benefit.

