3 Ryan Reynolds Instagram Posts That Broke The Internet In 2019

Ryan Reynolds is quite active on social media. There are a lot of engagements on his social media post. Apart from this, last year during Christmas Ryan Reynolds was wearing a sweatshirt which features a green, red and gold ribbon. This prank is followed this year also where Ryan forced Hugh Jackman to wear the same Christmas jumper with matching underwear after The Greatest Showman star tricked Ryan into doing so with actor Jake Gyllenhaal last year. Take a look at the actor's Instagram posts.

Times when Ryan Reynolds broke the internet

Ryan Reynolds recently posted this video on his Instagram where someone else is dancing and the actor's face is edited on the top. The video has received over 4.5 million views. It is a funny video, take a look at it if you have not watched yet.

This video received over 7.4 million views on Instagram. Ryan Reynolds is seen eating a cookie which has a photo of Robert Downey, Jr and Hugh Jackman. The way he eats the cookie is hilarious. Take a look at the video.

Ryan Reynolds was recently seen promoting his upcoming film, Free Guy. The actor was also marketing his film the same way as his previous film Deadpool. During the promotions of his movie, he wore the same outfit which he is seen wearing in the trailer of Free Guy. The actor also shared the trailer of the movie on his social media handle which received over six million views.

