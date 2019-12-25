Blake Lively Beats Husband Ryan Reynolds At The Trolling Game This Christmas Day, See Pics

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have always made their fans laugh out loud with their hilarious posts on Instagram in which the duo pokes fun at each other in the most creative ways. This Christmas, Blake Lively, who has three daughters with the Deadpool actor, took to her Instagram stories to troll her children in a hilarious manner. The Gossip Girl star posted photos of her preparation for the Christmas celebrations beginning with a nicely decorated plate of traditional Christmas cake in the shapes of the gingerbread man, Christmas tree and striped candy canes with the caption "The only reason I had children...". This goes on to the other photos in a funny storytelling manner as the actor trolls her kids first and then herself.

Take a look at the photos:

This is when Blake gives a little context:

What's next for the actors?

Blake Lively is known for her role as Serena Van der Woodsen on the popular CW series Gossip Girl. She has acted in films like Green Lantern (2011) alongside her husband, and Age of Adaline (2015) among others. The couple got married in 2012 and have three daughters together. The actor will feature next in the Reed Morano's upcoming British-American action/drama film titled The Rhythm Section along with actors Jude Law and Sterling K Brown

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was last seen in the film 6 Underground which released in theaters on December 10 and is now available on Netflix for viewers. The Michael Bay directorial received average responses from the audience. Ryan Reynolds will be seen next in action comedies The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy. Free Guy is an action-comedy about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. The movie is set to release sometime around July next year.

