'Top Gun: Maverick' Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise-starrer Takes Slow Start

While Tom Cruise's latest outing Top Gun: Maverick was one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, its frenzy hasn't translated into impressive box office numbers in India. Despite receiving a standing ovation at its Cannes 2022 premiere, Top Gun: Maverick has minted Rs 2 crore on its first day.

The low box office numbers could also be owing to its competition with Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek as well as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been attracting many to theatres.

Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Collection Day 1

Taking to his Twitter handle, entertainment industry tracker-trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the film's Box Office collection. He wrote, "#TopGunMaverick opens to 2 cr Nett in India.. Thursday."

#TopGunMaverick opens to 2 cr Nett in India.. Thursday — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Box Office India, in its report mentioned how the film hasn't done well in terms of collections, which included Imax paid previews. It added, "The original film Top Gun was a huge BLOCKBUSTER in the US when released in 1986 was a damp squib in India when released in 1987 (sic)." The report continued, "The film collected around 25 lakhs nett on paid previews on Wednesday and a further 1.50-1.75 crore nett on Thursday. (sic)"

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the latest film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. It follows Maverick, who's forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots, which includes Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of his best friend and pilot Goose. The film is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, based on the story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Ahead of its release, Tom Cruise penned a special message for all his fans - "36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend."