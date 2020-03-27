Top Matthew Perry Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Matthew Perry is one of the most widely known actors in the world. He has garnered a huge fan base after his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the American sit-com FRIENDS. Chandler Bing is one of the show's most memorable characters and is still widely popular among fans. Matthew Perry has also starred in a number of films like Almost Heroes and 17 Again. Read on to know more about these and other films that he has starred in till date.

The Whole Nine Yards

One will realise that the tagline of the movie, The Whole Nine Yards - “Life’s a comedy. It’s all in the execution,” is truly perfect when you watch the movie. Director Jonathan Lynn directed the story which is about a struggling dentist, whose life turned upside down when a famous gangster, serial killer move next door. Matthew is shown as a guy who was quite nervous about everything happening around him, which every now and then became the funny punch in the movie. The movie also came up with the sequel, which turned out to be less funny than the first, according to the viewers. IMDb rated the film 6.7 stars.

17 Again

17 Again was directed by Burr Steers. It is a teen comedy movie that revolves around the story of Zac Efron as Mike O’Donnell (young) Matthew Peery as Mike O’Donnell (adult) who gets the chance to rewrite his life when he tried to save a janitor near a bridge. Unfortunately, he jumped after him into a time vortex. IMDb has rated the movie 6.3 stars.

Three to Tango

The movie suited the phrase perfectly – All’s fair in love and war. Three to Tango is about three people and a rich businessman who is married and also has a love-affair. He asks Matthew Perry to keep tabs on his girlfriend and thinks that he is gay. But along the way, Matthew falls for the girl, knowing the fact that she also thinks that he is gay. IMDb rated the film 6 stars.

Almost Heroes

This movie is about the journey into the wilderness about two guys who planned a mission to beat Lewis and Clarks. The film is directed by Christopher Guest. According to IMDb, the film marks the last leading role for Chris Farley. He died five months before the film released. However, it is not his last film appearance as he had a cameo for the film Dirty Work released later that same year. IMDb rated the film 5.9 stars.

