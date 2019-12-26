Top Netflix Movies Of 2019 That You Should Not Miss

Netflix had a bunch of movies up its sleeve, in terms of original content. This year we saw some of the most bizarre movies like Velvet Buzzsaw and some of the most action-packed movies of all time, like 6 Underground and Triple Frontier. We also got to see a movie that was based on Shakespeare's Henriad, The King. Below is the list of some of the best Netflix original movies:

Triple Frontier

Ben Affleck stars in the lead along with Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund. The story is about these former military folks who see an opportunity and try to go rogue. However, things go south real quick and then their real mission starts, a mission which they have to follow in order to stay alive.

Velvet Buzzsaw

Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Natalia Dyer (from Stranger Things) and a bunch of other talented people group up for this Netflix thriller. This bizarre thriller is about the hype of the art world and how art imitates life. The movie is all about art and greed.

Homecoming by Beyonce

Watch this documentary to know and understand why Beyonce is among the elites. This documentary of the mega-star preparing for and performing at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival will leave you in awe. You will see the mix of talent, success, and vision in this one.

Murder Mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star as a married couple from New York in this one. They get caught up in a murder investigation aboard a billionaire's yacht while on the trip that's supposed to make up for their underwhelming honeymoon. It is mesmerizing how the movie unfolds.

The King

Timothée Chalamet stars alongside Robert Pattinson and Joel Edgerton, who also wrote the screenplay. This movie is based on Shakespeare's Henriad—plays about King Henry. One more remarkable thing is that Tim got a bowl cut for the movie.

