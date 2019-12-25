Netflix Loses Over 1.1 Million Subscribers To Disney+ Month After Its Release

Disney's new streaming platform being a big hit also means a big loss for Netflix, according to analysts. 24 million people have subscribed to Disney's new streaming platform called Disney+ since its launch in the US alone, inversely 5.8% Netflix users have cancelled their subscription.

The cost for Netflix

Experts suggest that Netflix has lost over 1.1 million subscribers to Disney+ barely a month after its release. For the last two years, Disney has been preparing for the launch of its streaming platform by pulling its movies from other platforms like Netflix.

The new platform by Disney will feature every film and series that Disney has made and will make in the future. According to reports, Disney+ gained 10 million subscribers on its first day alone.

During an interview, Cowen & Co's internet and new media analyst, John Blackledge said that Netflix will always have a much more diverse and wide-ranging list of offerings for customers and that should maintain its lead in the streaming industry for the next couple of years. The report suggested that one-third of the cancelled subscriptions were going to happen regardless of the presence of Disney+.

Read: Success Of Netflix's 'The Witcher' Makes Players Pick Up 'Witcher 3' Again

Read: Animated Movies On Netflix You Must Add To Your Watchlist Now

In related news, The Witcher is now officially one of the highest-rated Netflix original shows according to IMDB. The show holds an 8.8 rating on IMDB as of now, matching the ratings of critically acclaimed Netflix shows such as Stranger Things and Black Mirror, as well as beating shows such as Peaky Blinders, The Crown, Ozark and Haunting of Hill House. Quite clearly, The Witcher is one of the best originals to be released on Netflix.

In a recent interview, Bob Iger the CEO of Disney spoke about how the 50-year old infant character, Baby Yoda, has an actual name. He said that the world is referring to the character as Baby Yoda and that he does not approve of it. He also mentioned how he was initially yelled at for referring to the character as Baby Yoda by Jon Favreau, the producer. He also said how he got his wrist slapped as he called the character by that name. He was told by Jon Favreau, “It is not Baby Yoda!”. He also spoke about how the character does not have to say anything and just has to emote, which is very intriguing. He also said that the people wanted to know what its name was. He said that he is aware of the character’s real name. He jokingly added that he has been given security so that people can't try to get the name out of him. He refused to reveal the name in the interview as well.

Read: The Witcher Is Now Rated As One Of Netflix's Best Shows According To IMDB

Read: Netflix Shows In 2019 That Went Off Air And Were Not Renewed For Another Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.