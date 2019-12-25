Netflix Shows In 2019 That Went Off Air And Were Not Renewed For Another Season

2019 saw a shocking amount of show cancellations this year which was even more than what Netflix had cancelled last year. Netflix announced the end of at least 25 series in 2019. Though some cancellations were expected, many came out as a surprise and some even saw protests when the series like The OA came to an end. Here are some of the famous Netflix series that were cancelled this year.

Popular Netflix shows in 2019 that went off-air

Fuller House

Fuller House was a follow-up series of Full House starring most of the original cast. The show's cancellation was announced in early 2019. Netflix announced that the fifth season would be the last season of the series premiering in 2020.

Jessica Jones and The Punisher

Jessica Jones and The Punisher were the last of the Marvel Netflix series to get cancelled this year in February. Jessica Jones's third season will still air but its date hasn't been announced yet. Along with Jessica Jones, The Punisher was also announced to be cancelled at the same time as Jessica Jones and got cancelled after airing only two seasons.

Chambers

Netflix's horror series Chambers was cancelled after one season starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn. It was a supernatural series starring Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Marcus LaVoi and Sivan Alyra Rose in the leads.

The OA

Netflix cancelled the sci-fi drama series The OA this year with just after 2 seasons making the fans extremely disappointed. The series was a mystery drama which had the perfect balance of science fiction, supernatural and fantasy.

One day at a time

Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time this year after three seasons. But the series found a new home on the CBS-owned Pop network. The series was an American comedy TV series which was based on Norman Lear's sitcom.

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix cancelled Santa Clarita Diet in 2019 after airing the third season in March. The horror-comedy TV series featured Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in the leads alongside Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Ruben Fleischer, Chris Miller, and Ember Truesdell.

Lucifer

Netflix announced the cancellation of Lucifer this year. The series will have 5 seasons, whose last season will air in 2020. the storyline is based on the DC Comics character taken from the comic book series The Sandman.

