Top Robert Pattinson Songs That You Must Check Out Right Away

Robert Pattinson has proved his acting skills over the years. The actor who played a vampire in the Twilight series is now gearing up to portray Batman in Matt Reeve's upcoming flick. Robert Pattinson has worked in several films now. The actor has worldwide recognition for his movies and acting prowess. He began his acting career as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, which put him on the radar. The 33-year-old actor is also known for his good looks and style. Pattinson has also sung various songs on several occasions, which are included in some movies as well.

'Did Robert Pattinson write music for Twilight'

'Yeah i did'

'Did Robert Pattinson sing Let Me Sing (**sign)'

'Yes i sang it. I was playing the guitar and singing. It's when Bella is having the poison taken out. Some might say it's the climax of the movie'



BOI KNOWS HIS ROOTS pic.twitter.com/FdynU4iGr1 — angel (@RKPayne1328) June 20, 2018

The actor sang the songs Let Me Sign, Never Think, Bella's Lullaby and many other songs for the movie Twilight (2008). The actor also covered the song I'll be Your Lover Too. Twilight was the movie that made him popular all across.

The 33-year-old actor, who shot to fame with his role as a vampire, delivered one of his funniest performances in David and Nathan Zellner’s Damsel. He played the role of a cowboy named Samuel, who is hellbent on searching for his kidnapped fiancé Penelope in the Wild West. The actor sang the song Honeybun onscreen, which was a country-style number.

Robert Pattinson actually plays the piano in the scene where Edward is playing "Bella's Lullaby" pic.twitter.com/NpGhmGzCQE — Movie Facts (@moviefactsbts) August 1, 2014

Pattinson also features in a song alongside Tindersticks. The album Willow was released in 2019. It is known for its intricate, deep lyrical style. Pattinson can play the guitar, piano, and cello. He hadn't played the piano in years, and he learned it in about ten seconds is what he said in an interview.

