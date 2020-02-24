Awards Garnered By Robert Pattinson That Fans Must Know; See List

Robert Pattinson gained popularity with his role in the Twilight Saga series. Later, he also becomes popular primarily because of his chiselled looks. The actor recently made headlines when DC Comics announced that he will be playing the role of the new Batman for the upcoming film. As per reports, Robert will be seen carrying on a legacy that previously belonged to actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney in the upcoming film. Read on to know about the awards garnered by Robert Pattinson.

Awards garnered by Robert Pattinson that fans must know

Alliance of Women Film Journalists

EDA Special Mention Award

Bravo Otto

2012 Winner -Bravo Otto GermanyBest Actor (Schauspieler)

2011 Winner- Bravo Otto GermanyBest Actor (Schauspieler)

2008 Winner- Bravo Otto GermanyFilm-Star (Kinostar)

Deauville Film Festival

2017 Winner - Special Achievement Award

2015 Winner - New Hollywood Award

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

2020 Winner - Chainsaw AwardBest Actor for The Lighthouse (2019)

Hollywood Film Awards

2008 Winner - Hollywood Film AwardNew Hollywood

International Cinephile Society Awards

2017 Winner - ICS Cannes AwardBest Actor for Good Time (2017)

International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA)

2017 Winner - Halfway AwardBest Supporting Actor for The Lost City of Z (2016)

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

2018 Winner - President's Award,

Kids' Choice Awards, Australia

2010 - Winner Blimp Award for Cutest Couple, shared with: Kristen Stewart

Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival

2017 Winner - Tribute Award, Shared with: Abel Ferrara, João Mário Grilo, José Vieira, Enrique Vila-Matas, Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster

London Critics Circle Film Awards

2020 - Winner ALFS AwardBritish/Irish Actor of the Year for The Lighthouse (2019), High Life (2018) and The King (2019).

MTV Movie + TV Awards

2012 Winner- MTV Movie Award Best Kiss for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

2011 Winner -MTV Movie AwardBest Male Performance for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Best Kiss for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Best Fight for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

2010 Winner - MTV Movie AwardBest Male Performance for The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Best Kiss for The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

