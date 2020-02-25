'Twilight' Actor Robert Pattinson Is Part Of Many Philanthropic Projects; Read Here

Robert Pattinson is widely known for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. But, the actor is also known for his indie films and philanthropic work. Read on to know more about charities and foundations Robert Pattinson has supported.

Robert Pattinson’s philanthropic work

American Foundation for AIDS Research

According to reports, Pattinson has been previously affiliated with the American Foundation for AIDS Research. It is an organisation that works towards AIDS prevention and treatment. It also works towards spreading awareness and advocating AIDS-related public policies.

GO Campaign

Actors Robert Pattinson along with Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor are the official ambassadors of the GO Campaign. It is a non-profit organisation based in California that works towards spreading awareness and accumulating funds to help orphans and vulnerable children throughout the world.

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is an NGO that works for the betterment of less fortunate people. It provides emergency medical services, as well as healthcare training to help those who are affected by disasters and conflicts. Robert Pattinson has previously worked with the organisation to help the world.

Midnight Mission

Midnight Mission is one of the oldest NGOs and was started by Tom Liddecoat in 1914. It served food after midnight to those who have served in the church. Currently, the organisation is focused on providing food thrice a day to the needy and has started several campaigns to help society. According to the reports, Pattinson has worked extensively with this organisation for the betterment of the downtrodden. The organisation has changed the lives of many individuals.

Stand Up to Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer is a charitable program that works towards helping people who are suffering from cancer, through research work and charity programs. Pattinson has helped the organisation by donating to charity. SU2C has collected hundreds of millions for helping cancer-affected individuals.

