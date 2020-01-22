Top Taika Waititi Films: From 'Thor Ragnarok' To 'Jojo Rabbit'

Taika Waititi's storytelling style makes him distinctive and it has garnered praise from critics. The Thor: Ragnarok director started his career making comedy shorts for local festivals. His short film Two Cars, One Night also went on to earn a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2005 Academy Awards.

However, he gained much success after working with Marvel Studios. With Jojo Rabbit marking as his sixth feature film, let’s check out the best films of Waititi. These are not in any particular order.

Eagle Vs Shark (2007)

This rom-com is Taika Waititi's very first feature film. The film received praise for its storyline and distinctive style. One of the interesting things about the film is that it includes several stop-motion vignettes. The film is both written and directed by Waititi from a story he developed with his then-girlfriend, Horsley.

What We Do In The Shadows (2011)

What We Do In The Shadows is one of the most comical films of Waititi. It follows a group of vampires living together in an apartment in Wellington, NZ. The vampires look for nightlife and go on hunting for meals at night. What We Do in the Shadows came to life as a short film before Clement and Waititi came up with the idea for a feature film.

Thor Ragnarok (2017)

It was this movie that made Taika Waititi incredibly famous and a household name. With Marvel Studios’ Thor, Waititi gained popularity and people loved the story he told in the film, with the unique 80s disco colour palette as well. Taiki also voiced the character of Korg from the film.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

This movie is set in Nazi Germany. Jojo Rabbit uses is a story about a young boy, Jojo and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (played by Waititi) to the length of fanaticism. The movie also expresses how fanatical views can sabotage a society.

