Taika Waititi Refuses To Share The Real Name Of Baby Yoda From 'The Mandalorian'

The director of The Mandalorian season one finale, Taika Waititi has revealed that the child in the show that the internet had affectionately dubbed Baby Yoda is not Yoda and has its own name. He hinted that he already knew the name but choose not to reveal it saying that the reveal will most likely come in the later episodes.

Waititi unwilling to reveal the name

In 2019, with the release of The Mandalorian on Disney's streaming platform Disney+, fans of the series fell in love with the child in the series which they affectionately dubbed as Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda perhaps even overshadowed the series protagonist played by Pedro Pascal.

In an interview, the director said that fans would soon have to let go of the pet name of Baby Yoda because the real name would be revealed. He added that he was aware of the child's real name but would wait for its reveal in the future.

Earlier in an interview, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney spoke about how the 50-year old infant character, Baby Yoda, has an actual name. He said that the world is referring to the character as Baby Yoda and that he does not approve of it. He also mentioned how he was initially yelled at for referring to the character as Baby Yoda by Jon Favreau, the producer. He also said how he got his wrist slapped as he called the character by that name.

I also asked Taika about Baby Yoda, since he directed the MANDALORIAN finale. “He’s not named Baby Yoda!” Taika insisted. There is a name yet to be revealed, and Taika knows it but won’t hint. “I’ll wait for Favreau to give that away.” — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020

He was told by Jon Favreau, “It is not Baby Yoda!”. He also spoke about how the character does not have to say anything and just has to emote, which is very intriguing. He also said that people wanted to know what its name was. He said that he is aware of the character’s real name. He jokingly added that he has been given security so that people can't try to get the name out of him. He refused to reveal the name in the interview as well.

Over the course of season 1, fans learned a lot about the child or the asset as Baby Yoda is occasionally referred to as. Baby Yoda is 50 years old and is being chased by what is left of the broken Empire. He is accompanied by a Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal.



