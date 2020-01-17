Taika Waititi Is Being Eyed By Disney And Lucas Film To Helm The Future Of 'Star Wars'?

Taika Waititi is fresh off the boat with multiple successful creative outings in 2019. The actor-director Taika's latest film Jojo Rabbit won both critics and audience support and garnered six nominations in major Oscar categories. Taika Waititi himself has garnered a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film. Now, it is being speculated that the Taika Waititi is one of the most prominent candidates chosen by Disney to helm the future of the Star Wars cinematic universe.

Taika Waititi on-board for the future of Star Wars?

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was recently appointed to be in charge of the future of Star Wars films by Disney. Kevin is reportedly developing a Star Wars film for 2022 release date and is looking to bring a director on-board. With Iron Man director Jon Favreau overseeing the future of Star Wars on streaming platforms and television, it is highly unlikely that Jon will helm the next Star Wars film. Taika, who has worked with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige closely for Thor: Ragnarok is reportedly being eyed by both Disney and Lucasfilm for the next untitled Star Wars film.

Taika Waititi is evidently familiar with the Star Wars universe as he directed the highly acclaimed season finale episode for The Mandalorian. But, the director also has his hands full with multiple projects releasing in 2021. Taika is helming the fourth Thor film titled Thor: Love and Thunder which will release on November 5, 2021, and another indie film in similar lines to Jojo Rabbit titled Next Goal Wins which will keep the director busy throughout 2020-21. Taika has already been reportedly approached by Lucasfilm in order to discuss a creative collaboration. It is now up to Taika Waititi to decide if he will choose to revamp the Star Wars franchise as he did with Thor.

Image courtesy - Taika Waititi Instagram

