Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Out, Film Promises To Be High On Action

The official trailer of the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released by its makers on Friday (April 28). Set in 1994, the trailer reintroduced Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace and Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, two humans who, after establishing contact with Transformers, unintentionally become involved in a Cybertronian conflict. Humans, Autobots, and Maximals team up to defend earth from an imminent alien attack.

The synopsis of the film read, “Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth." The trailer suggested that the new transforming heroes Maximals have been hiding on Earth for a while. Like the previous films in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be full of action. See the full trailer here.

UNITE or FALL. Watch the new trailer for #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts - in theatres June 9.



Sign up for EXCLUSIVE content and updates: https://t.co/dao3KR82ag pic.twitter.com/qEzq3BfY1G — Transformers (@transformers) April 27, 2023

More about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Apart from Dominique and Anthony, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Pete Davidson, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe. The movie has an all-star cast of voice actors, including Peter Cullen, who reprises his role as Optimus Prime, and Ron Perlman, who plays Optimus Primal, the commander of the Maximals.

Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber have written Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' screenplay. It is produced by di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film is a standalone sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee. It is the seventh installment in the Transformers series based on Hasbro’s toy line and is set to release in theaters on June 9, 2023.