Travis Barker celebrated her daughter Alabama Barker's sixteenth birthday recently in the presence of his ladylove and soon to be stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple left no stone unturned in throwing a lavish party for Alabama, glimpses from which included the father-daughter duo riding a snowmobile, a trail of luxurious gifts including anklets, bracelets among other things. Glimpses from the celebrations also showcased giant silver balloons spelling "BAMA 16" resting on a wall.

Travis Barker celebrates daughter Alabama's 16th birthday with Kourtney

Taking to his Instagram story, Barker uploaded glimpses alongside her daughter as they rode down a hill on a snowmobile. "I love you @alabamaluellabarker," Travis captioned the post. In another still from the party, Kourtney can be seen alongside her nine-year daughter Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker. "Omg what year is this?!", the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. Take a look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis reportedly began dating in 2019 post which they got engaged in October this year. Barker is said to have popped the question in an outdoor setting, on a beach. The drummer had everything planned as he proposed to the socialite while being surrounded with roses and candles. Sharing glimpses from the dreamy proposal, Kourtney wrote," forever."

On Travis' 46th birthday last month, Kourtney shared loved up pictures of the duo, calling him her "favourite everything". She wrote, "I love you more than anything. My favourite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!". Responding to the post, Travis quipped, "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU. (sic)". The Kardashian clan also showered love on Travis, with Kim commenting," The cutest. Happy Birthday, Trav". Meanwhile, Khloe wrote, "Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best."

The socialite also turned into a tattoo artist for her fiance recently. Travis Barker uploaded a YouTube short, that showed Kardashian getting him inked on his arm. He called it his 'favourite tattoo' from his 'favourite artist'. The tattoo reads 'I love you' in Kourtney's handwriting. He also shared it on his Instagram account and Kardashian reshared it and wrote, "Only for my favourite person."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TRAVISBARKER/ @ALABAMALUELLABARKER)