Travis Barker Discharged From Hospital; Spotted Enjoying On Beach With Kourtney Kardashian

American drummer Travis Barker once again headlined the international news after he was recently rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles for medical attention. Reportedly, Barker was undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital after experiencing excruciating pain due to pancreatitis.

Following Travis' hospitalisation, his family and friends were constantly sharing updates on the drummer's health condition. However, now it seems like the 46 years old musician is discharged from the hospital as he was recently spotted having some peaceful time by the beach side with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, and her two kids Penelope and Reign.

Travis Barker discharged from the hospital

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her recent outing on a beach with husband Travis Barker and her kids. Kourtney posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. The first pic featured an orange vintage truck in which the Barker family went for a ride. In the next story, Kourtney is seen sitting beside her husband, while her two children were glued to their seats in the back with Grenade by Bruno Mars song being played in the background. Although Travis' face was not clearly visible, his shoes on the peddle confirmed that Kourtney was with him.

Here, take a look at Kourtney's story-

Travis Barker shares an update on his heath

Earlier on Sunday, Travis Barker took to his Instagram stories and penned a long note explaining his health condition and revealing all that happened to him. In his post, Barker stated that he 'developed excruciating pain ' after having dinner on Monday and is in the hospital since then. The musician further reflected on his degraded heath. Travis wrote-

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Image: Instagram@kourtneykardash/ AP