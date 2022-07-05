Travis Barker Receives THIS Special Gift From Kris Jenner As He Recovers From Pancreatitis

Travis Barke is being showered with love and adulation from his family members and close friends amid his recovery from pancreatitis. The Blink-182 drummer, who is married to Kris Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian, received a beautiful, orange bouquet from his mother-in-law following his health scare last week.

Alongside the flowers was a note that wished Travis a speedy recovery. Barker had been undergoing intensive treatment at a hospital after experiencing 'excruciating pain', as per Page Six. He later explained that his pancreatitis was a result of a “small polyp” being removed in a 'very sensitive area' which is normally handled by specialists.

Travis Barker receives THIS special gift from Kris Jenner amid pancreatitis recovery

Taking to his Instagram story, Barker dropped a glimpse of the huge bouquet of orange flowers, which came with a note that read, "Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xo." Responding to Kris' sweet gesture, he wrote "Thank you." Take a look.

Clearing the air about his hospitalisation, Barker penned a note on social media on July 2 that read, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis." He further expressed gratitude for having gotten much better following an 'intensive treatment'.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian recalled the 'scary and emotional' week the family had, mentioning how one should never take their health for granted. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis," she added.

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative," Kourtney continued and lastly thanked the medical professionals at Cedars Sinai for nursing Travis back to health. For the unversed, Travis and Kourtney registered their marriage on May 17 after months of being engaged.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KRISJENNER/ AP)