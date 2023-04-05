Travis Barker-Kourtney Kardashian Documentary To Show Unseen Moments From Their Wedding

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot almost a year ago, but their wedding special is set to release now. A new trailer for a behind-the-scenes documentary titled Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis was recently released. It details the struggles and challenges behind the series of weddings the couple went through.

The trailer opens with Kourtney and Travis together in bed, which is shown in greyscale. Kourtney then says that the footage is from their archives which they are “sharing with the world.” The Poosh founder then asks her husband, “Can you believe we got married three times?” When Travis opened up about his favourite wedding, he likened it to choosing a child, saying “I can’t pick the best one.”

Their practice ceremony for the Vegas wedding from April 2022 was part of the trailer, and likely be explored in ‘Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married each other in a legal ceremony as well in May 2022, which also made it to the trailer. They had their dream wedding later in the month in Portofino, Italy, which Kourtney described as “romantic and classic.” She added, “I felt like I had so much anxiety because it's such a vulnerable moment you're sharing." The couple also shared the trailer on Instagram, which can be seen below.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

Kourtney and Travis started dating each other in 2021, though they had started interacting years prior. After announcing their relationship to the world, Travis Barker made several appearances in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and subsequently on the Hulu show, The Kardashians. Before their wedding, they appeared several times engaging in PDA, gave each other rings, and received tattoos in each other’s memory.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first made their relationship Instagram official on February 16, 2021. They posted a picture of their hands joined, and went on a trip in April 2021 with their respective children. Barker and Kardashian became engaged on October 2021 ahead of their Las Vegas wedding on April 13, 2022.