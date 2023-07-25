Trevor Noah India Tour: Dates, Venues, Ticket Details And All You Need To Know

Comic artiste Trevor Noah is all set to come to India with his Off The Record Tour kicking off his Asia tour. Commenting on his India Tour, Noah said: "After a lifetime of loving India's culture, I'm so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!"

3 things you need to know

This is Trevor Noah's debut India tour.

The tour will be held in three venues here.

Dubai is the second venue after India.

Trevor Noah's first show in India will be in Delhi-NCR

Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the Off The Record Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22-24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1, 2023.

With sold out-shows through US and Europe between 2022 and 2023, Trevor Noah's Off The Record Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. In Dubai, his gig will be held on October 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laughter riot!

A bit about Noah

Noah was the host of The Daily Show. He has won various awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award from 11 nominations. He was named one of "The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media" by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the hundred most influential people in the world In 2023, he won the Erasmus Prize.

Born in Johannesburg, Noah began his career in South Africa in 2002. He was the runner-up in the fourth season of South Africa's iteration of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008. From 2010 to 2011, he hosted the late-night talk show Tonight with Trevor Noah. He hosted the 63rd, the 64th and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as well as the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.