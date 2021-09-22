Triple H Shares Health Update Post His Cardiac Event: Confirms He Is Recovering

WEE COO, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, recently updated his fans about his health. While sharing his update, Triple H highlighted how he was moved with the support and outreach of several people. He also gave a special shoutout to Shawn Michaels and the WWE NXT crew. The former professional wrestler underwent heart surgery a few weeks ago after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Triple H recently took to his Twitter handle to share his health update with his fans. The wrestler revealed he is recovering from his surgery. He wrote, "I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life." "Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," Levesque added.

WWE's statement on Triple H's surgery

Earlier this month, WWE issued a statement about Triple H's heart surgery and the cause of the cardiac event. WWE's statement came a week after the wrestler suffered a cardiac arrest. The statement read, "Official statement from WWE: "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Paul Levesque's wrestling career

Paul Levesque has been associated with WWE for over 25 years. The legendary wrestler has been the World Champion 14 times and is one of the most beloved WWE villains. Levesque made his debut in the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He gradually rose to fame as the viewers began to see him as a villain. He had also won the Intercontinental, European and tag team titles. In 1997, he also won the King of the Ring tournament.

Triple H currently serves as the leader of WWE's brand NXT. The company is producing talents who are currently performing well RAW and Smackdown brands. He is in the position of Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development. The former World Champion also serves as the current COO of the company.

Image: AP