Twilight: Remembering The Series' Best Moments On Its 11th Anniversary

Twilight was and still is one of the most popular romance fictions in the entire world. The series was first introduced to the world in the form of bestselling novels written by author Stephenie Meyer. These novels were later adapted into films that continue to be popular among teenage audiences. The Twilight movie franchise starred the internationally acclaimed actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the leading roles. Kristen played the role of the female lead Bella Swan, an average teenage girl, while Robert played the male lead, the 108-year-old vampire Edward Cullen who still looked like he was 17. The first Twilight film was released on November 21, 2008, making the film over 11 years old. On the occasion of Twilight's 11th anniversary, here are a few of the best moments from the film franchise.

The time Bella played vampire baseball with the Cullens

Perhaps one of the most entertaining and fun scenes from the first Twilight film was when Bella played baseball with Edward's adoptive vampire family. The scene was not only fun but it also showcases the powers and abilities that vampires possess. Fans got to see the scene from the novel brought to life faithfully on the big screen. The moment was further improved by Muse’s hit song Supermassive Black Hole playing in the background.

The first time Jacob transforms into a wolf

New Moon introduced viewers to the fan favourite werewolf Jacob. The first time fans got to see Jacob turn into a wolf was in the trailer for the movie, where he transforms to protect Bella from the rest of the pack. Almost immediately fans flooded social media with posts that expressed their excitement on seeing the live-action version of Jacob. Jacob was one of the most popular characters from the novel, so seeing him being portrayed on film was definitely a moment that fans of the series had been waiting for.

Bella turns into a Vampire

Bella being turned into a vampire was a moment that had been teased since the first film of the franchise. So when it finally happened in Breaking Dawn: Part 1, fans were certainly excited, to say the least. The scene is also perhaps one of the most visually stunning moments in the entire franchise. With great cinematography and visual effects, the scene is one that will be remembered by fans of Twilight for a long time.

