The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Twitter Loses It Over Whether Nick Jonas Has 'food Stuck In His Teeth', Singer Clarifies

Hollywood News

"Anyone else notice this piece of food stuck in Nick Jonas’ tooth?! Like did no one check that?!" tweeted a fan. Nick Jonas immediately released his epic reply.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nick Jonas

Trust fans to observe and notice weird things about celebrities. Something similar happened when Twitter went crazy after they saw Nick Jonas' 'black tooth'. To explain further, the singer was performing at Grammys Awards with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, when "Is that food stuck in Jonas' tooth" started trending. One user said, "Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as payback for breaking up the band years ago." [sic]

While it was hilarious to read some of the reactions by the audience, Nick Jonas' epic reply to all the trolls won the Internet. "So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," Nick tweeted shortly after the performance and minutes later followed it up with a tweet that said, "and at least you all know I eat my greens."

Earlier in the day, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hit the headlines for being among the 'best dressed' at Grammys awards. While Chopra wore a plunging Ralph & Russo dress, Jonas came in a metallic gold suit. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Sucker.”

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's chemistry in 'What a Man Gotta Do' leaves Twitter impressed

Reactions

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra "Risky" in recent Insta post, here's why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO SHAH
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA