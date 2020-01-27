Twitter Loses It Over Whether Nick Jonas Has 'food Stuck In His Teeth', Singer Clarifies

Trust fans to observe and notice weird things about celebrities. Something similar happened when Twitter went crazy after they saw Nick Jonas' 'black tooth'. To explain further, the singer was performing at Grammys Awards with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, when "Is that food stuck in Jonas' tooth" started trending. One user said, "Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as payback for breaking up the band years ago." [sic]

While it was hilarious to read some of the reactions by the audience, Nick Jonas' epic reply to all the trolls won the Internet. "So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," Nick tweeted shortly after the performance and minutes later followed it up with a tweet that said, "and at least you all know I eat my greens."

Earlier in the day, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hit the headlines for being among the 'best dressed' at Grammys awards. While Chopra wore a plunging Ralph & Russo dress, Jonas came in a metallic gold suit. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Sucker.”

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's chemistry in 'What a Man Gotta Do' leaves Twitter impressed

Reactions

Nick Jonas to his whole team after he realizes not one of them told him he has food in his teeth pic.twitter.com/qulxLAnSis — DK / Daena Kramer (@justkramer) January 27, 2020

that piece of food in your teeth was honored to be on that stage too — Katie ♡ (@katiedelikat) January 27, 2020

Ok I literally thought I was the only one that saw food in Nick Jonas’ teeth — ✧𝐚𝐬𝐡⁷ (@DIMPLEDKNJ94) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas, what a man gotta do, to get the food out of his teeth? #grammys — Donny Rambacher (@DonnyRambacher) January 27, 2020

NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH at #TheGrammys and that's on top of his three front teeth already. Terrifying. — Matthew Huff (@HuffMatt) January 27, 2020

So does Nick Jonas have food stuck in his teeth, or does he just, like, have a black tooth...? #GRAMMYs #JonasBrothers — Red Headed Scot (@RedHeadedScot) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra "Risky" in recent Insta post, here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.