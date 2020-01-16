Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra "Risky" In Recent Insta Post, Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where he called Priyanka "risky". Several Jonas Brothers fans are speculating that the caption added by Nick Jonas is the lyrical phrase from their upcoming single, What a Man Gotta Do. Read on to know more details about this story.

Nick Jonas calls his wife Priyanka Chopra “risky”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never forget to mesmerise their fans with their chemistry. The couple recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary and also dazzled at the Golden Globes red carpet. The couple also shares a healthy banter online and their fans have witnessed this several times. Now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are once again set to work along in another music video.

The Jonas Brothers are all set to release a new music video titled What a Man Gotta Do. This music video, just like the Sucker music video, will feature the Jonas Brothers with their respective wives. Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of this video as he shared a poster for the song.

In this Instagram post, Nick Jonas added the caption “She’s risky and I’m the business”. Fans of the Jonas Brothers are heavily speculating and stating that this quirky caption given by Nick is actually a lyrical phrase from their upcoming single. Apart from anticipating things about this singlem Jonas Brothers fans did not forget to shower their love on this post dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Take a look.

As mentioned, this is not the first time that the wives of the Jonas Brothers will feature in one of their music videos. The music video of Sucker featured Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas along with their respective spouses Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. The success of this single was humungous, so much so that it even earned the Jonas Brothers their first Grammy nomination this year.

