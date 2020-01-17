Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Chemistry In 'What A Man Gotta Do' Leaves Twitter Impressed

The Jonas Brothers released their latest track What A Man Gotta Do's music video which features the Jonas brothers with their family. Their previous music video featuring Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra along with the Jonas Brothers was Sucker which released back in 2019. The video garnered over 230 million views on YouTube and became the first song of their album Happiness Begins.

Now, What A Man Gotta Do's music video is in similar lines to Sucker. The video begins with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and then moves on to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner before eventually turning to Kevin Jonas and Danielle. Fans of the Jonas Brothers are pouring in heartwarming comments to the What A Man Gotta Do music video. Check out their reactions below -

What A Man Gotta Do music video fan reactions

Please tell me I’m not the only one who absolutely loves everything about the @jonasbrothers newest music video #WhatAManGottaDo @joejonas and be looking fly, and @nickjonas looking so sweet with @priyankachopra even @kevinjonas and his lovely wife! So great!!! — Carl Laible (@CLaible93) January 17, 2020

LOVEEEE THE VIDEO. THE WIVES ARE KILLING IT 😍😍 #WhatAManGottaDo #WhatAManGottaDoVideo — Alba (@ItsAlba15) January 17, 2020

@jonasbrothers please never stop having your wives in your music videos with you ❤️😭 it wouldn’t be the same without them in some. Love all of you guys ! #WhatAManGottaDo — Jenicarenee 💅🏻 (@Jenicarenee1) January 17, 2020

I can't get the #WhatAManGottaDo song out of my head n I jst can't stop watching the video. OMG what have u'll created?! 🎶🔥🎉@jonasbrothers Let's start every year with a BANG! Take a bow guys 🙌👌👏@nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RyanTedder https://t.co/1vUSkr5qll — Beautiful Life 🎬 (@I_Am_Alive_15) January 17, 2020

Image Courtesy - Jonas Brothers Instagram

