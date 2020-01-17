The Debate
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Chemistry In 'What A Man Gotta Do' Leaves Twitter Impressed

Music

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen featuring in a music video alongside the Jonas Brothers titled 'What A Man Gotta Do'. Read below for fan reactions.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
nick jonas

The Jonas Brothers released their latest track What A Man Gotta Do's music video which features the Jonas brothers with their family. Their previous music video featuring Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra along with the Jonas Brothers was Sucker which released back in 2019. The video garnered over 230 million views on YouTube and became the first song of their album Happiness Begins.

Now, What A Man Gotta Do's music video is in similar lines to Sucker. The video begins with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and then moves on to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner before eventually turning to Kevin Jonas and Danielle. Fans of the Jonas Brothers are pouring in heartwarming comments to the What A Man Gotta Do music video. Check out their reactions below -

What A Man Gotta Do music video fan reactions

Image Courtesy - Jonas Brothers Instagram

 

 

