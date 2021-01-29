Tyler Perry Gets Vaccinated On Camera To Assuage Doubts Of The Black Community

Tyler Perry was asked by the doctors of the Grady Health System to get vaccinated as a means to encourage others from the Black community to do the same. Perry agreed even though he had some misgivings at first, as told by him to the CBS Network. He agreed to get the vaccine under the conditions that the entire process would be documented and the doctors involved would have to answer any questions he would pose. Perry then suggested that the entire process be recorded for the sake of transparency and for the benefit of the people. The segment to host the same was to be called “COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special”.

Tyler Perry gets COVID-19 vaccine

Perry said that he was asked to take the vaccine to set a precedent for the Black community, who have been vocal about not being comfortable with taking the vaccine, just as they have not been comfortable with the American healthcare system at large. He suggested the process be recorded for the benefit of the people and that all of his questions should be answered on camera. He wanted to share any knowledge he received with the masses.

The healthcare system has always raised mistrust in the Black Community because of the unhealthy precedent of the Black Community being misinformed for the benefit of the others, he said. He also added that he was taking the vaccine because his doubts were cleared and that he wanted to take the vaccine not because he wanted the others to take it. The choice, he said, had to be an individual one. He just hoped to show the people that it was safe for them to avail of the vaccine. He said he was just giving people the choice to make an informed decision,

Tyler Perry is a very recognised face. He was named among the 'most influential people' by Times Magazine in 2020. He also has a large following both on social media and otherwise. Thus, making him the face of their project, ensures that it reaches a large part of the Black Community.

Mass distrust about the COVID-19 vaccine among Black Community

A study by the Kaiser family foundation showed that one in three Black Americans were unsure about the vaccine, which put them among the people most reluctant to receive the vaccine. An analysis by CNN showed that Black Americans were getting the vaccine at significantly lower rates than others, this is because of lower access to healthcare facilities as well as a deeply ingrained mistrust that the community felt, the study read. The show, starring Tyler Perry was created to urge people to take the vaccine and clear any questions they may have had.

