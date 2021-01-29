Gregg Popovich Calls Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine 'no-brainer', Urges People To Follow Him

Gregg Popovich – who turned 72 this week – celebrated his birthday by promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. The San Antonio Spurs head coach was a part of the NBA's Public Service Announcement, urging people to do the same and get vaccinated soon. The video was also shared by the San Antonio Spurs, and includes a small clip of the coach receiving his vaccination.

What is Gregg Popovich age? NBA coach received COVID-19 vaccination

"It'll keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. It's the right thing to do. Let's do this together." - Coach Pop on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot



— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2021

"Sciencewise, it's a no-brainer," Popovich says in the video. "It's the right thing to do so we can all get on track again". Since the vaccination has been available, the NBA has been campaigning for it, trying to raise awareness. Popovich, over 65 years of age, falls under the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the vaccine's eligibility.

Later, Popovich also told the health care worker that he did not feel ill after taking the vaccine.

Where is Gregg Popovich COVID vaccine video shown?

He added that the vaccine will keep him, his family and other people safe. "Wearing masks is important, and to get the vaccine does give you an added level of assurance". The video will also air during Thursday night's (Friday IST) doubleheader on TNT.

Who else can get the NBA COVID vaccination?

Other NBA coaches – Dwane Casey, Terry Stotts, Stan Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau are also in their 60s. Additionally, staff and other personnel are also over the age of 50. This month, the Spurs' assistant coach Becky Hammon and another staff member was under the league's health and safety protocols, causing the game to be postponed.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine effective?

As per the CDC's guidelines, health care personnel, people living in long-term care facilities, front-like workers and those above the age of 65 are to be prioritized. People who have "underlying medical conditions" which increase the chance of contracting COVID-19 are also included.

So important for all of us to get vaccinated. I am featured in this latest NBA PSA – and will air during the broadcasts of the NBA on MLK Day games – sharing that I received the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep my friends and family healthy.https://t.co/QDqLuZQ7JU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 18, 2021

Earlier this month, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also received the COVID-19 vaccine. “We have to find new ways to keep each other safe,” he said, also featuring in a video where he received the vaccine. He even spoke about the vaccine eligibility provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

