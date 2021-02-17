Tyler Perry's 'Madea's Farewell Play': Here's What Its Cast Has To Say About The Show

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play premiered on February 16 on BET and is a fun-filled two-hour long watch. The final brings all the characters on stage which includes David Mann’s Mr. Brown and Tamela Mann’s Cora, Aunt Bam and of course the sharp-tongued matriarch Madea. The Madea Farewell Play's cast recently opened up about their characters and why do they think people love the franchise.

Tamela and David Mann open up about the lasting love for Madea's Farewell Play

Madea’s Farewell Play aired Tuesday night, February 16 on BET. The show saw all the characters making a comeback to celebrate the occasion of Madea’s great-grandson graduating from Law School. The two-hour episode is full of hilarious scenes about the family trying to spend some good time as Darlene has just got through a financially and emotionally draining divorce while Malik has barely been able to cover his tuition bills. The graduation party starts on a good note until Darlene’s ex-husband arrives, uninvited and the drama unfolds with Madea trying to fix everything.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Tamela acknowledged that people love the show as it revolves around issues that families around the world are dealing with. Tamela said that everyone has a grandmother like Madea or an uncle like Mr. Brown which makes the show relatable.

David said that the show teaches people how to deal with their relationships and Madea is great at giving relationship advice even though she doesn’t have a man around her. Viewers of BET will get to enjoy the stage performance from their homes this time. He added that Madea is back with their advice and the cast loves to hear it.

David further stated, he wishes for people to get hope from the play and get a warm hug from it. Everyone has been through so much in the last year, and the show will let you take your mind off everything and have a good laugh. While Tamela added that she wants people to learn from the play to not give up on each other and realise how important family is. She concluded by saying, people are around one day and then they can go away the very next day, so everyone should love more with each passing day.

